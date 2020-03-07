Fermental named best beer bar in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A local beer and wine shop has been named “Best Beer Bar” in the state.
The award was given by the Brewer’s Association as part of their annual “Great American Beer Bars” list. Every year, the Brewer’s Association asks its readers to vote for their favorite local beer bars in their area.
Seth Penner, a Fermental employee, was overjoyed to hear about the award.
“It’s huge. Gaining that recognition, especially in this state where the beer world has been ever-evolving, ever-growing, to be considered number one is amazing,” said Penner.
Fermental offers a large selection of craft beer and wine. The establishment also hosts weekly events and live music.
“Super cool. There’s a lot of places, even in this town to go and have a drink, so you can only imagine throughout the state. It’s a pretty big accomplishment,” said long time customer Allen McCauley.
The Brewer’s association is a non-profit trade association. According to the organization’s website, The Brewer’s Association’s purpose is “to promote and protect American craft brewers, their beers, and the community of brewing enthusiasts.”
