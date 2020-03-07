Brides Beware? Chinese factory closures prompt concerns for wedding dress availability

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - While the American Bridal and Prom Association reports 80% of western-style wedding gowns are made in China, Wilmington boutique owners say brides have nothing to fear so long as they plan ahead for the big day.
Some Chinese factories are or have been shut down to avoid spread of the coronavirus in recent weeks, prompting fears about manufacturing and shipping delays particularly for custom gowns.
At Beautiful Brides of Wilmington, Co-Owner Sandra Lee says wedding gowns are not the only styles affected by the factory closures.
“China is the main exporter of fabrics from anything and everything from jeans and towels to wedding gowns,” Lee said.
For brides who have ordered but not received their once-in-a-lifetime gown, or for those newly-engaged and just beginning to look, just the suggestion of an uncertain delivery date can be cause for major stress.
At Camille’s of Wilmington, Co-Owner Joanne Miranda said their staff is taking on that stress and reassuring brides their dresses will be delivered.
“Honestly, from the very beginning, we weren’t really so very nervous," Miranda said. “We were very reassured by all our designers that they have plenty of stock and they were on top of the virus and the situation and procedures were put in place to make sure that everything was being done and done safely to be here in time for the bride’s wedding.”
Miranda says the current concerns are in the origin and availability of fabric and the speed of shipping services, rather than the actual sewing of the dresses.
“We don’t know how long this is going to last," she said. "We just keep on top with our vendors. I found out today, a couple of my vendors, their factories are like 80% at full capacity of workers. So, things are not going to skip a beat I don’t think but not every designer is the same.”
For better or for worse, the coronavirus is certainly not the first global or regional issue to impact the wedding dress industry. Lee said she’s seen a variety of issues arise over the years.
“We have had floods in our area which have stopped shipments to the Wilmington area —thank you, all you lovely hurricanes —but we’ve made it through and not had too much delay,” Lee said.
Camille’s Co-Owner Angela Woodcock said brides should always start shopping early for their wedding dress.
“Anyone that’s engaged or looking for a dress just needs to start now and not wait,” Woodcock said.
"The longer you wait, we don’t know, anything can happen. Another virus could come along; you never know, you’re never guaranteed anything. So, just plan ahead, look ahead and if you can find a dress in stock, get that dress in stock,” she said.
Advice for Brides:
- Don’t panic!
- Start shopping early, don’t wait until the last minute
- Consider buying off the rack, or make sure your dress comes from a reputable shop with confidence in their designer/vendor’s ability to deliver
