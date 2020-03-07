Beverly sparks Wolfpack in win against Wake Forest

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - DJ Funderburk scored 19 points to help North Carolina State beat Wake Forest 84-64.
Braxton Beverly scored all 16 of his points for the Wolfpack as part of a 24-4 run in the first half.
He made all six of his field goal attempts, including four 3-pointers, during the spurt. Markell Johnson had 13 points and 10 assists for N.C. State.
The Wolfpack shot 62% from the field in the first half en route to a 44-31 lead at halftime. Brandon Childress scored 19 points and Olivier Sarr had 14 points to lead Wake Forest.
