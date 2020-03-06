Wilmington leaders welcome Legend’s boxing to town

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington’s Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Friday for Legend’s Boxing, a class-style boxing gym.
The gym is catering to people of all fitness and skill levels.
“You could be an experienced boxer. You could be the soccer mom coming in after you drop your kids off, or you could just be someone who wants to get a good workout,” said Brandon Bertovich, the manager of Legend’s boxing.
Legend’s offers a class-style workouts and each class is an hour long with a coach to guide you through the workout. Gym members get the benefit of a full body workout plus learning a valuable skill in boxing.
“That’s the greatest thing about it. It kind of takes you mind off the fact that you’re working out because you’re learning a good skill. Plus, as a head coach, I’m there to tell you what to do. We do a different workout everyday so it breaks up that monotony of doing the same thing over and over,” Bertovich said.
Every person does the same workout, about 30 minutes hitting the bags, then a half-hour of exercises that work several muscle groups.
“We’re not too much into the heavy lifting, it’s more fast-twitch muscles and things like that,” Bertovich said.
Legend’s is classified as a boutique gym. In 2019, those kinds of gyms have seen a spike in memberships.
“People are really driving towards having that 1 on 1 personal attention because you’re driven to workout. You don’t have to think for yourself, someone tells you what to do. I think that’s what people really like about it,” said Bertovich.
Everyone who is interested gets to try a workout for free. For information about that and memberships, click here.
