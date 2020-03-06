Veterans, employees screened for coronavirus before entering VA clinics in southeastern NC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Fayetteville VA NC Coastal Health Care System is putting measures in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
All veterans, employees, visitors, volunteers and contractors will be screened before entering any VA facilities in southeastern North Carolina, starting Friday. Facilities in Brunswick County, Wilmington, Jacksonville, Lee County, Robeson County, Cumberland County, Goldsboro and Hamlet are impacted by the screenings.
According to a release, the facilities are following the CDC guidelines for intake precautions, and are staffed and supplied to help veterans impacted by the virus
- If veterans are experiencing acute respiratory symptoms, call 911, and contact your VA provider within 72 hours of emergency admission.
- If veterans have symptoms of coronavirus such as fever with cough or shortness of breath, please stay home and contact your primary care team or the Clinical Contact Center at 1-800-771-6106 and press 2 before coming to a VA facility. Clinical staff is available to provide 24/7 virtual care and support, including nurse advice and triage.
- Veterans who have traveled to a foreign country in the last 14 days or have direct contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19, call 1-800-771-6106 and press 2 BEFORE coming to the clinic, even if symptoms are not present.
- Unless needed, we are asking patients not to bring visitors to appointments.
The CDC considers COVID-19 to be a serious public health threat, but individual risk is dependent upon exposure. Experts say the immediate health risk is low for most Americans.
North Carolina has set up a 24/7 helpline to answer questions about the coronavirus, including symptoms, how to reduce the risk of catching it, and what to do if coronavirus is suspected. Call 866-462-3821 or to submit questions online, go to www.ncpoisoncontrol.org and select “Chat.”
