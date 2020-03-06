Two killed in late night wreck in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two people were killed in a wreck near Riegelwood late Thursday night.
According to the State Highway Patrol, the three-vehicle wreck took place on Hwy. 87 just before 10:30 p.m.
Officials say that a passenger car was traveling southbound when it slowed down to make a turn. A tractor trailer also traveling southbound allegedly failed to reduce speed in time and collide with the car. The wreck drove the passenger car into the northbound lane where is struck another vehicle.
Two people in the passenger car died as a result of the wreck while the driver in the third car also suffered injuries.
The identities of the victims have not been released pending notification of next of kin.
No word on potential charges at this time.
