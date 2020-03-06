TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridges scheduled to open multiple times today

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Memorial and Isabel Holmes bridges both are scheduled to open multiple times Friday, March 6.
The Isabel Holmes Bridge is scheduled to open at approximately 7:40 a.m. for a tug and barge leaving Kinder Morgan. The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge will open shortly afterward.
Both bridges also are scheduled to open around 2 p.m. for a sailboat that will be coming through.
Keep in mind that these times are tentative and can change with little notice.
