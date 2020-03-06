Suspect charged with murder in connection with missing man’s death

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County man has been charged with murder after a missing man’s body was found at his home.
According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Daquon Rollo Corrothers, 22, of Clarkton, was taken into custody on March 2 and charged with one count of murder in connection with the death of Alex Delamez Moore, 28, who was reported missing on Jan. 28.
Moore’s body was found on Feb. 5 at a property located at 6358 Hallsboro Road North outside of Clarkton and near the Columbus-Bladen county line. Sheriff’s office records indicate that Corrothers lives at the address.
Corrothers is currently in the Columbus County Detention Center under no bond.
This investigation is ongoing.
If you have information regarding Alex Moore’s death, please contact Detective Rockenbach with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (910) 770-2145.
