Pender County leaders meet to discuss education budget as population continues to grow

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Board of Commissioners met with the Pender Board of Education Thursday to discuss a new budget that would accommodate the continuing population growth in the area.
A portion of this budget would be used to acquire acres of land for new schools.
Don Hall is the chairman of the Pender County Board of Education and says he is hopeful about the future of Pender County’s schools.
“Our board as well as the commissioners, we’re on the same page. We know the growth that’s here and we know that it’s got to be dealt with. I mean, we could have the opposite problem of losing population and that’s never a good thing. It’s just a big challenge,” Hall said. “The county has a lot of needs as well and they understand this population growth that we’re experiencing and it costs money, we just need to find the best way to manage it.”
