Old world charm in narrow space defines creative new home in Carolina Heights neighborhood of Wilmington.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Maybe you’ve heard the phrase, “Everything old is new again”, but in this week’s WECT Unique Property Report, this home being showcased is a direct opposite of that.
The vibe of this unusual home is “everything that’s new, feels old.”
1623 Rankin Street $329,900
3 bd / 2 ba 1822 sq. ft. Built 2019
Welcome to the newest home in Wilmington’s desirable Carolina Heights neighborhood.
A brand new home that had the stamp of approval from the city’s Historic Preservation Commission.
“As you come up the long driveway to the house, the first thing you notice is how narrow the house is. That’s because the lot is only 33 feet wide. Adjust for required setbacks and you have a 16 foot wide house” says Kathleen Baylies with Just for Buyers Realty. “Think about that...a house that is literally two plywood sheets wide!”
But step inside and the first thing you notice is how spacious the home feels. It is, after all, more than 18 hundred square feel.
“The adorable front porch and repurposed bricks that make up the parking pad had to the historic character of this new home” says Baylies. “Historic is always nice, but modern conveniences are even nicer.”
Inside the home, you’ll find an open kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Energy efficient heating and cooling units. A spacious walk-in closet in the master bedroom and a large tiled shower in the master bath.
The back of the lot, of this home, is in a flood zone but the home, itself, is not. For a closer look and more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.