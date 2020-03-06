NHRMC Partnership Advisory Group prepares to receive proposals

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After receiving a clear look at New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s uncertain financial future in February, the group reviewed the hospital’s options going forward Thursday.
With proposals due on March 16, the group looked at various structuring options that break down how control and governance of the hospital could be managed.
No proposals have been received thus far, however, PAG co-chair Barbara Biehner says that is to be expected as the submission process is lengthy and they expect to receive submissions in the “eleventh hour.”
The group identified “key proposal elements” which will be used to evaluate the proposals they receive.
A draft of those elements includes:
- How the proposal improves access to care
- How the proposal supports hospital staff
- How the proposal invests to support long-term financial stability
- How the proposal addresses governance at the organizational and local levels
There are 200+ questions that must be answered in each submitted proposal that should address these topics among others.
“Local control means a lot of things to everybody," said Biehner. "What is the real relationship? Does it mean we’re partnering rather than being acquired? Right now, we’re really looking at every type of relationship that there could be and really saying how does that impact control? How does it impact finances? How does it impact resources? And that’s really what we’re starting to engage in now.”
The PAG’s next meeting is on March 19, three days after submissions for proposals close.
During a closed session portion of that meeting, members will receive an overview of the proposals.
Co-Chair Spence Broadhurst said Thursday he hoped much of the discussion of the proposals’ pros and cons will be public for the sake of transparency, however, other PAG members brought up that could be risky as representatives for the potential partners could be in the audience and public discussion could cost NHRMC strategy and negotiating power.
“There’s going to be some proprietary information that has to be discussed in closed session. There’s going to be some competitive information that has to be discussed in closed session and we’re going to do it, that’s just the way to do it," Broadhurst said. "That’s the fair thing to do and we’re going to do that but there’s going to be no misconception from the community. It’s going to be very clear the direction we’re going. It’s going to be very clear the process we’re using to evaluate these RFPs.”
Proposal information will not be made public until confidential information can be redacted from each one; the date for public release is March 30.
