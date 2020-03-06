Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-BLOOMBERG
Bloomberg to fund anti-Trump operation in 6 critical states
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Mike Bloomberg is out of the Democratic presidential race, but he's not done trying to beat President Donald Trump. The billionaire businessman is funding an anti-Trump operation in six battleground states in an effort to oust the Republican president in November. Bloomberg will tap his vast fortune to pay for field offices in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. It will be done through an independent expenditure committee that can't coordinate with any campaign, though Bloomberg has endorsed Joe Biden. It's unclear how his organization will operate if Biden is not the nominee, as aides to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders say they wouldn't want Bloomberg's help.
ELECTION 2020-BLACK VOTERS
Black voters power Joe Biden's Super Tuesday success
DETROIT (AP) — Black voters propelled Joe Biden to huge victories in the South on Super Tuesday, giving his campaign a momentous boost and cementing his front-runner status in the race. According to AP VoteCast surveys across eight Super Tuesday states, black voters strongly aligned behind Biden over other candidates. In Alabama, where African American voters made up a majority of the Democratic primary electorate, roughly 7 in 10 supported the former vice president. That support held across ages and gender. Activists say Biden's success is a reminder that the path to victory in the Democratic contest runs straight through their communities.
BIG DONOR-NORTH CAROLINA
Major North Carolina donor convicted of bribery, conspiracy
A major political donor has been found guilty of trying to bribe a North Carolina insurance regulator in hopes of reducing scrutiny of his business. Court documents say a federal jury convicted insurance magnate Greg Lindberg on Thursday of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds. Colleague John Gray was also found guilty of the two counts. Another Lindberg associate charged in the case, John Palermo, was acquitted of the two counts. Prosecutors have said Lindberg conspired to funnel money to Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey in exchange for special treatment.
FLU DEATHS-NORTH CAROLINA
North Carolina health officials report 12 more flu deaths
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Health officials in North Carolina say the death toll from flu-related symptoms during the current season has risen to 127. The N.C. Division of Public Health reports 11 people died from the flu for the week ending Feb. 29, and another person died in a previous week. Of the additional deaths, 10 were people 65 or older, one victim was between 25 and 49, and another was between 5 and 17 years old. Health officials also report that the number of reported flu cases in North Carolina fell for the third consecutive week. The drop of 12.3% to 4,338 cases compares with the seasonal peak of 7,162 cases during the week ending Feb. 8.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNC TRAVEL
UNC: Self-quarantine required for travelers amid coronavirus
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has implemented domestic and international travel requirements and restrictions to combat the spread of a new coronavirus strain. The school has requested that students, faculty and staff traveling to countries and states affected by the coronavirus self-quarantine themselves off campus for two weeks once they return. The school is prohibiting university-affiliated travel to countries the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have given Level 3 travel warnings to such as China, Italy, Iran and South Korea. It's also prohibiting university-paid travel to California, Florida and Washington, all of which have declared states of emergency related to coronavirus. One person in North Carolina has tested positive for the virus.
AP-US-ODD-CENTENARIAN-JAILED-BUCKET-LIST
North Carolina woman goes to jail for 100th birthday
ROXBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman celebrated her 100th birthday this week by checking off a significant item on her bucket list: she went to jail. News outlets report that deputies from the Person County Sheriff's Office went to an assisted living center and served Ruth Bryant with a warrant charging her with indecent exposure. The deputies handcuffed her to her walker, placed her in the squad car and, with lights and sirens on, took her to the county jail. Bryant even had her mugshot taken. She was released from jail and returned to the assisted living center to enjoy a birthday cake.
ELECTION 2020-LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
Gun speech propels Robinson to lieutenant gov nomination
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A man's impassioned defense of gun rights to a North Carolina city council that went viral has catapulted him in less than two years to the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor. First-time candidate Mark Robinson got the most votes among the nine-person field in Tuesday's primary and enough to avoid a runoff. Several of his rivals outraised Robinson, but he benefited from a 2018 viral video in which he spoke out against gun control measures in Greensboro. He says his victory doesn't seem real but he sees his campaign as an opportunity to make the state better. He'll face the Democratic nominee in November.
ELECTION 2020-VOTING
Official: NC county primary results wrong due to human error
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's election board says human error likely caused primary results posted online by one North Carolina county to be wrong. The State Board of Elections said that Warren County totals posted Tuesday night on the State Board of Elections website included test results that county officials ran through voting equipment before primary day. The complete results without test numbers were filed late Thursday and don't appear to change outcomes of statewide and regional races, or the Democratic and Republican presidential primaries. Problems with the previous Warren County results surfaced early Thursday. Statewide primary results should become official later this month.