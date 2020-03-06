Judge denies bond for woman charged in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ cold case

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The woman who authorities said is the mother of “Baby Boy Horry” was in court Friday for a bond hearing.
Judge Larry Hyman denied bond for Jennifer Lynn Sahr on a charge of homicide by child abuse in connection to the cold case. He did order attorneys on both sides to come back the week of April 13 so they can be fully heard on the matter.
Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said authorities recently had a break in the case and reached out to the baby’s father. Although the man was not present in court, Richardson read a letter on his behalf:
“At this time, I would like to ask for privacy and respect for my family as we grieve over the death of my first and only born child and son. Again, I would like to thank everyone involved in bringing justice to my baby boy. I would also like to thank Rolling Thunder Motorcycle Club for all they have done, as well as the community members who made sure my child was never alone on any of his birthdays. I would like to ask for prayers during this difficult time as we all grieve for Baby Boy Horry."
The father, Richardson said, provided Sahr’s name.
Authorities met with the 32-year-old Sahr, who now has two children under three years old, at her home in Pensacola, Fla. where they obtained her DNA.
According to the State Law Enforcement Division, the DNA test revealed Sahr was the mother of Baby Boy Horry.
Richardson said during the hearing he believes Sahr is not a risk to the community, but is a flight risk because she has no connections to South Carolina.
After providing the DNA sample, Sahr’s attorney, Greg McCollum, said he encouraged Sahr to return to Horry County to surrender instead of being extradited.
“She did everything I advised her to do, everything I told her to do in order to surrender,” McCollum said.
Sahr was arrested in the North Myrtle Beach area this week by members of the Carolina Regional Fugitive U.S. Marshals Task Force.
Sahr’s husband and father were present during Friday’s proceedings. Her husband is an active member of the U.S. Navy, McCollum said. He added her father also served in the military and currently works for the U.S. Department of Defense.
RELATED STORIES:
On Dec. 4, 2008, a newly-born baby boy was found after being deserted on the side of a road off S.C. 544 and Meadowbrook Drive. The newborn, since named Baby Boy Horry, was found abandoned in a shopping bag by utility workers. Investigators believe he was less than two days old, but the infant has never been identified.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.