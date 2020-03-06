Free rabies clinic for New Hanover County residents. Shelter volunteers needed,

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit will host a free rabies clinic.
The Spring Rabies Clinic is March 28 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the animal services shelter at 180 Division Drive, Wilmington.
Rabies is a viral disease that can be deadly to animals and humans. The rabies vaccination will help keep you and your pet safe.
One and three year vaccinations are available. Remember to bring proof of previous rabies vaccination to receive a three year vaccination. A previous tag is not sufficient proof. Otherwise your pet will receive a one year vaccination.
The shelter is also looking volunteers for it’s new volunteer program. Click here to apply.
