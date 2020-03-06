First Alert Forecast: breezy, dry and sunny weekend

Your longer-range forecast features plentiful sun for “spring forward” weekend (rain-clouds will not rebuild until after Monday) but continued chillier-than-average temperatures. Lots of Saturday night considerations for you: set clocks ahead one hour, check smoke and carbon monoxide detector batteries, and cover sensitive plants for possible frost. Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here. And remember, you can tap into a full ten-day forecast - any time you like and for any place you choose - on your WECT Weather App!