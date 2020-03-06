First Alert Forecast: blustery but mercifully DRY Friday winds

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hi and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! After a soggy Tuesday-to-Thursday stretch (Wilmington logged 1.95 inches of rain!) a dry high pressure cell remains on-track to build into the Cape Fear Region Friday. Expect clouds to gradually break for sun and no more than a stray leftover shower or two. Blustery northwest winds with 30+ mph gusts might tip your trash can and, along with temperatures cresting in the slightly-below-average 50s to near 60, might have you reaching for your windbreaker.