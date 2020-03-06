Deputies want to know who keeps shooting a Bladen County water tower

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Bladen County water tower was shot for the second time this year, now deputies are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, the water tower off N.C. 242 near Bladen Memorial Gardens Cemetary was shot around 9 p.m. Thursday. The same water tower was previously shot on Jan. 21.
“This is a very expensive repair for the county, costing us about $5,000.00 each time it is repaired. The tank has to be emptied, patched and welded and causes much inconvenience for the county water customers, “ said Bladen County General Services Manager Kip McClary.
An unspecified reward is being offered in the case for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or person(s) involved in this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 910-874-5238.
