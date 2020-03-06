Crews to film scenes for ‘The Lost Boys’ on 6th Street Bridge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Scenes for the CW television series The Lost Boys will be filmed on the 6th Street Bridge later this month.
According to a film permit application, filming will take place from 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, until 9 a.m., Wednesday, March 18.
The bridge will have a much different look in the series.
“Production will add mulch/pine straw to the road on the bridge, vines tied to bridge trestle to look like they are overgrown, barricades that are for set dressing purposes around bridge, washable spray to give the bridge an older look,” the application states. “Production will clean up and return bridge to original look during wrap after filming.”
Due to setup, filming and wrap work, 6th Street will be closed between Campbell and Brunswick from 10 a.m., March 16 through 4 p.m. March 18.
Intermittent traffic control will be in place at the following locations:
- 6th St. between Red Cross and Campbell and Campbell between 5th and 7th
or
- 6th St. between Bladen and Brunswick and on Brunswick between 5th and 7th
“Traffic control will be held depending on camera view – either facing south at Red Cross/Campbell or facing north at Bladen/Brunswick – all will not be held at the same time,” according to the application.
Here is the official description of the project:
When a mother and her gen z sons move to the seaside town where she grew up, they discover there’s a sinister reason the local cool kids sleep all day, party all night, never grow up and never get old. Family bonds are tested as the brothers find themselves on opposite sides of a mythological struggle. Based on the 1987 cult classic that revolutionized how we think about vampires.
According to a Deadline report, Branden Cook (Industry), Lincoln Younes (Grand Hotel) and Ruby Cruz (Castle Rock) have been cast as leads.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.