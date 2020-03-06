Boil advisory begins Monday night for portions of N. Front, Water streets

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has scheduled a precautionary boil water advisory for Monday, March 9, for 106 Water Street and 201 and 205 North Front Street.
“The advisory is scheduled to go into effect at 10 p.m. Monday to allow for an outside contractor to offset an existing fire line,” CFPUA stated in a news release. “Approximately 300 customers will be impacted; notification will be hand-delivered by CFPUA staff.”
Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and the introduction of bacteria into the water system.
For that reason, water used for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, pet consumption and washing dishes should be boiled for at least one minute and then cooled before its consumed.
Affected customers do not need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing.
