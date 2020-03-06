Bellamy Mansion Museum hosts archaeologist responsible for finding Black Beard’s ship

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The mystery and lure of North Carolina’s most famous pirate was on display Thursday night in Wilmington.
Bellamy Mansion hosted a lecture on Black Beard’s ship, the Queen Anne’s Revenge.
Dr. Mark Wilde-Ramsing led the archaeology team responsible for finding the ship’s remains near Beaufort in 1996. During his presentation, he showed artifacts that were found, including gold beads, coins and vases.
So far only 60 percent of the shipwreck’s site has been recovered, so there could be more cool finds down the road.
“That is a huge collection that needs to be treated and so a lot of attention has now been placed on that and the funds that are needed. And the field work has taken a bit of a respite and they’re still monitoring the site. But hopefully in a few years it’ll crank back up and there will be more finds. You just never know what’s going to pop up,” said archaeologist Dr. Mark Wilde-Ramsing.
Dr. Wilde-Ramsing is retired now.
In the mid-1970s he was responsible for finding USS Commodore Hull, an old Civil War battleship that was found on Eagles Island.
