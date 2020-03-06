BBQ cook-off to benefit Step Up For Soldiers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The 9th annual Step Up For Soldiers Backyard BBQ cook-off takes place Saturday, March 7 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tasting starts at 11 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. or while supplies last.
The event has grown so much the organizers needed a new venue so this year’s event will be held at the USS N.C. Battleship.
23 cooks will prepare Boston butts for the public to taste. WECT’s Gannon Medwick and Kim Ratcliff will help judge which bbq is best. Award Ceremony will start at 4:30 p.m.
The event includes Diver Down will be playing from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Plus delicious food, crafts, giveaways, live Demonstrations, kid’s activities, bouncy houses, many local vendors, and wild animals rescue.
Step up for Soldiers is a non-profit 501-(c) (3) organization, dedicated to members of the Armed Forces of the United States of America. All monetary donations that you make to support our organization are tax deductible.
