Ashley’s Rivers named Gatorade N.C. Player of the Year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ashley High School star Saniya Rivers has been named the 2019-20 Gatorade N.C. Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
The 6-foot-junior guard has averaged 25.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 6.4 steals and 4.3 assists through 29 games.
Rivers, the Mideastern Conference Player of the Year, is a two-time All-State selection and is ranked as the No. 3 recruit in the country in the Class of 2021 by ESPN.
“Saniya Rivers is a special, special player,” said Ray Nobles, head coach at South Brunswick High. “She recognizes whatever her team needs and she provides it. If they need her to score or need her to distribute or need her to play defense—she just makes everybody better.”
