Wilmington heroin dealer sentenced to 8 years in federal prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington drug dealer will spend nearly a decade in federal prison, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of North Carolina.
James Earl Rutland III, 34, on Wednesday was sentenced to eight years in prison followed by three years of supervised probation after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine and a quantity of heroin.
Prosecutors said following a controlled purchase of heroin from Rutland on July 20, 2018, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Rutland’s hotel room.
Officers confiscated multiple bags that contained a mixture of heroin and fentanyl. Ammunition for a 9mm handgun was also confiscated from Rutland’s car.
Three months later, a confidential informant alerted detectives that Rutland was “selling dope.” Officers approached Rutland and seized 79 bindles that contained a mixture of heroin, fentanyl, and tramadol.
On Jan. 23, 2019, the sheriff’s office conducted another controlled purchase of heroin from Rutland and later recovered additional bags of heroin and cocaine hidden near a mini-mart.
Prosecutors said Rutland has an extensive history of narcotics-related convictions and offenses in New Hanover County.
