TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple bridge openings scheduled for today

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you’re planning to take the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge or Isabel Holmes Bridge Thursday, March 5, be advised that there are multiple bridge openings scheduled.
At approximately 10 a.m., the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge is expected to open for a tug and barge heading to Kinder Morgan. The Isabel Holmes Bridge will open about 20 minutes later.
At about 2 p.m., the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge is scheduled to open for a sailboat. No word yet on whether this will affect the Isabel Holmes Bridge.
Keep in mind that these times are tentative and can change with little notice.
