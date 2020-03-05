Tito’s vodka isn’t hand sanitizer, company warns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With people looking to any and all potential ways to protect themselves against the coronavirus, Tito’s vodka says their product won’t ward off the germs.
Tito’s says there is a problem with trying to use their handmade vodka as a replacement for hand sanitizer - the vodka is 40% alcohol and hand sanitizer should be 60% alcohol.
“Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito’s Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC,” Tito’s tweeted.
One person tweeted at Tito’s, saying they made hand sanitizer out of the handmade vodka, which is distilled and bottled in Austin, Texas. “The hand sanitizer doesn’t taste bad either. Cheers to Tito’s vodka,” the comment read. “Keeping me germ-free and feeling good at the same time.”
Another tweeted, “Gonna make some hand sanitizer from @TitosVodka to keep safe from the corona virus.”
The tweets about replacing hand sanitizer with Tito’s vodka rolled in, each time with Tito’s responding: “Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito’s Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC."
Tito’s, citing the CDC, says the best way to get rid of germs is by washing hands with soap and water. If soap isn’t readily available, it’s recommended to use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
Below are recommendations by the CDC to avoid spreading illnesses, such as COVID-19:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.
- CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.
- Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.