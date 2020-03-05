St. James financial officer accused of embezzling from town

ST. JAMES, N.C. (WECT) - A Southport woman is accused of embezzling more than $9,000 from the Town of St. James while serving as its finance officer.
Alice Joan Jacobsen, 54, was arrested Monday and charged with one count of embezzlement.
According to an arrest warrant, Jacobsen allegedly altered payroll and wrote counter checks to herself in the amount of $9,168.47.
When reached by phone Thursday, St. James Town Manager Edward Dickie declined to comment on Jacobsen’s current employment status and referred WECT to the town’s legal council.
As of Thursday afternoon, Jacobsen was listed as the town’s finance officer on its website.
