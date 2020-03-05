Ramp of Cape Fear Memorial Bridge to close for manhole installation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Drivers should plan ahead for ramp closures of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge next weekend, CFPUA says.
The southbound Front Street off-ramp will be closed the weekend of March 13 while a contractor for CFPUA installs a manhole in the area.
The ramp will close at 9 p.m. Friday, March 13. The southbound lane of South Front Street will also be closed between Meares and Marstellar streets. The ramp and road are scheduled to re-open at 4 a.m. Monday, March 16.
Northbound traffic on South Front Street will not be impacted. Traffic coming into Wilmington from the bridge will be detoured on to South Third Street.
