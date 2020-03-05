Pender’s Jakwon Moore named this week’s WECT Athlete of the Week

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Pender High School’s Jakwon Moore is this week’s WECT Athlete of the Week.
Last week the sophomore averaged 23 points in two games for the Patriots. Moore had 32 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks in a win against Camden County.
He followed that up with 14 points in a season ending loss to Henderson Collegiate.
