New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects in separate larceny cases
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in two separate larceny cases. (Source: NHCSO)
By WECT Staff | March 5, 2020 at 1:26 PM EST - Updated March 5 at 1:26 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in two separate larceny cases.

In a Facebook post Thursday, the sheriff’s office released a picture of a man it says is a suspect in a larceny that took place at the Walmart located at 5135 Carolina Beach Road on Jan. 21.

Anyone with information on the man pictured is asked to contact Det. Whitley at 910-798-4261. Tips can be submitted anonymously here.

In another Facebook post, the sheriff’s office released a picture of a man it says is connected to a larceny at the Walmart located at 8035 Market Street on Feb. 20.

Anyone with information on the man pictured is asked to contact Det. Jasper at 910-798-4261. Tips can be submitted anonymously here.

