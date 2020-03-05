N.C. Zoo announces name of baby white rhino

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The newest addition to the North Carolina Zoo’s southern white rhino herd now has a name.
The calf, which was born at the zoo on Jan. 5, will be called Mguu (pronounced mm-goo).
Mguu was selected by zoo employee Zach Neal, who won a drawing to choose from a list of names created by the rhino keepers.
Mguu means “feet” in Swahili.
“This is a fitting name for the calf since she has really big feet, according to her keepers,” zoo officials said.
The zoo’s herd now has nine rhinos, with seven usually roaming the 40-acre Watani Grasslands habitat. Mguu and Kit will be joining the herd on the Watani Grasslands when temperatures warm up this spring.
Mguu is the third southern white rhino born at the zoo in under two years.
