George Greene ready for new post with Coastal Christian basketball

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - George Greene is ready to make the jump to being the Coastal Christian boys head basketball coach.
For the past five season’s Greene served as an assistant coach under Craig Wheeler.
Wheeler, who started the program in 2007, stepped down after 13 season.
Greene says he excited for the opportunity, but doesn’t plan to change the teams winning formula.
But says that his team will play hard.
“When teams come to play us, I want them to know they play Coastal,” said Greene. “We will have kicked scratched and clawed our way through 32 minutes. Win lose or draw we want them to know that they’ve been in a dogfight.”
Wheeler won’t be leaving the program completely; he will serve as an assistant for Greene.
