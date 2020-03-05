First Alert Forecast: rain wraps up tonight, breezy and sunny Friday ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Thanks for checking in. Your First Alert Forecast continues to feature a soggy system in the short-term and a nice and dry but chilly weekend high. Forecast highlights include...
- widespread gloomy clouds and cool, dreary rain Thursday. With an inch or more of additional rain probable, watch for localized poor-drainage flooding. Put on some hot soup and, if you have to travel, exercise caution.
- quick drying and gradual clearing on brisk breezes Friday. With aggressive northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph and a few 30+ gusts even possible, consider securing loose items - like trash cans and recycle bins - around your property.
- dryness and sun but cool temperatures for “spring forward” weekend. Lots of Saturday night considerations: set clocks ahead one hour, check smoke and carbon monoxide detector batteries, and cover sensitive plants for possible frost.
- another warm up returns next week with highs hovering near 70 and lows in the 50s. Next week will start off dry and mild however showers will return by Tuesday. The odds for showers will range from 30-40% through the end of the week.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here.
