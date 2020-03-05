First Alert Forecast: a chilly rain, then just chilly

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Thanks for checking in. Your First Alert Forecast continues to feature a soggy system in the short-term and a nice and dry but chilly weekend high. Forecast highlights include...
- widespread gloomy clouds and cool, dreary rain Thursday. With an inch or more of additional rain probable, watch for localized poor-drainage flooding. Put on some hot soup and, if you have to travel, exercise caution.
- quick drying and gradual clearing on brisk breezes Friday. With aggressive northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph and a few 30+ gusts even possible, consider securing loose items - like trash cans and recycle bins - around your property.
- dryness and sun but cool temperatures for “spring forward” weekend. Lots of Saturday night considerations: set clocks ahead one hour, check smoke and carbon monoxide detector batteries, and cover sensitive plants for possible frost.
