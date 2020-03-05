Chadbourn police officer seriously injured in morning crash

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - A police officer is in stable condition after he was involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Chadbourn.
Chadbourn Police Chief Anthony Spivey says the officer had his lights and siren on, responding to a call to assist the chief with a traffic stop around 7:50 a.m. As the officer entered the intersection of South Brown Street and Railroad Street, a SUV pulled out in front of him.
The SUV flipped and the patrol car collided with a building on Brown Street.
The officer sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The two people in the SUV sustained minor injuries.
As of Wednesday night, Chief Spivey said the police officer was in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.
The State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
