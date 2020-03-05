Bob King, longtime car dealership owner, passes away

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Bob King, the owner of Wilmington’s largest family-owned car dealerships died Wednesday morning from a heart attack, according to family.
King owned Bob King Automall which includes Buick GMC and Mercedes dealerships off Newscentre Drive.
King, 78, was very involved in the Wilmington community for decades. He was a former member of the UNCW Board of Trustees and was a member of Wilmington’s Rotary Club.
King began his career in the car business in the 1970’s, going on to become an owner of a Pontiac dealership. He began as a partner in what was then Harris Pontiac. He would eventually take over the business and call it Bob King Pontiac.
This was written in a company newsletter in 2014:
“Before there was Bob King Automall, there was Bob King, the man, who worked for Pontiac Motors as a Sales Representative to multiple areas in the south. He worked for Pontiac for eight years. In the 1970's, he was given the opportunity to become a partner in what was then Harris Pontiac. The dealership was located in downtown Wilmington. Later that decade he was again given the opportunity to become the full owner. Bob King Automall was born.”
Family members say King’s funeral will be a private family service.
