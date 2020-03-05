Bob King, longtime car dealership owner, passes away

“Before there was Bob King Automall, there was Bob King, the man, who worked for Pontiac Motors as a Sales Representative to multiple areas in the south. He worked for Pontiac for eight years. In the 1970's, he was given the opportunity to become a partner in what was then Harris Pontiac. The dealership was located in downtown Wilmington. Later that decade he was again given the opportunity to become the full owner. Bob King Automall was born.”