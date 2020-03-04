USC Upstate, Winthrop meet in Big South quarters

SAVVY SENIORS: Winthrop's Chandler Vaudrin, Hunter Hale and Josh Ferguson have combined to account for 41 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 46 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.EFFECTIVE EVERETTE: Everette Hammond has connected on 29.1 percent of the 127 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 7 for 15 over his last three games. He's also made 84.2 percent of his foul shots this season.