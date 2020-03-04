US Senate: AP calls primaries for Tillis, Cunningham

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Associated Press is calling the U.S. Senate primaries in North Carolina for Republican incumbent Thom Tillis and Democrat Cal Cunningham.
Tillis had 79 percent of votes in the GOP primary while Cunningham had just under 58 percent of the Democrats’ votes with 12 percent of the state’s precincts reporting Tuesday night.
Cunningham is a former state senator and Iraq War veteran. Tillis will seek his second term as a U.S. Senator after he was first elected in 2014.
