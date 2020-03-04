Sea of orange shows up at school board meeting in support of former NHHS teacher, coach

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - There was a Sea of Orange at the New Hanover County Board of Education meeting Tuesday.
At least 100 New Hanover High School students, parents, and educators showed up wearing orange in support of baseball coach and teacher Richard Foy, who resigned last week.
Dozens spoke during public comment asking the board to deny Foy’s resignation.
Students, parents, and former athletes all shared positive stories of Foy, talking about how he was always much more than a coach.
They also hoped to send a message of love and support to Foy and his family.
“At the end we want to make sure Coach Foy knows he will not suffer reputational harm as a result of this circumstance,” said former NHHS parent John Barry.
Foy was served a criminal summons for misdemeanor assault in December 2019 after allegedly putting his hands around a student’s neck.
While Foy was not at the meeting, his attorney, Marianne Thompson was.
“A senior assistant district attorney with decades of experience handled the case,” she told the board. She reviewed the incident, she reviewed the evidence. She talked to the student involved, she talk to the student’s parents, she talked to me and she made a decision to offer Richard Foy what is called a deferred prosecution agreement. That means they believe this incident didn’t rise to the level of a criminal offense”
Foy was given 10 months of unsupervised probation and an order to have no contact with the student and was on paid administrative leave from his positions.
However, he still resigned.
“I think he resigned because he’s looking for the path of least resistance for his family. This is not an easy circumstance, he’s 61-years-old. You don’t have that many years left and this was tearing up his family. He wanted to put this to rest for them,” Barry said.
Barry went on to tell a personal story about why he came out in support of Foy.
Barry said his 32-year-old daughter was given less than six weeks to live after being diagnosed with glioblastoma.
“Coach Foy gave us this baseball team. This baseball team came to our house and rearranged the furniture so we could set it up for hospice for her. She lasted 28 days. He organized the grey out game to benefit lung cancer and I proudly stood in her honor," said Barry, who’s son was no longer on Foy’s baseball team.
It is not clear if the board will take any action on this matter.
The board is in closed session and this article will be updated if or when the board takes action.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.