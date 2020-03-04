Save Our Hospital group holds a press conference to discuss the future of NHRMC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The non-profit group, Save Our Hospital, Inc. will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the future of the group and their concerns with the future of the hospital.
The press conference is in downtown Wilmington at the City Council Chambers at noon. The group plans to discuss their concerns with the process of trying to sell or partner New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Stick with WECT News throughout the day for more details on what was discussed and for a statement from the hospital regarding what was said at the press conference.
