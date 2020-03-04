Sandlin named interim head baseball coach at New Hanover

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Scott Sandlin has been named the interim head baseball coach at New Hanover High School for the 2020 season, Director of Athletics Keith Moore announced Wednesday morning.
Richard Foy, who was accused of putting his hands around a student’s next in December. resigned as the team’s head coach last week.
More than 100 people attended the New Hanover County Board of Education meeting Tuesday night to show their support of Foy, and several asked the board to deny his resignation.
After a closed session, the school board released the following statement regarding Foy’s status:
“Conversations have been held with New Hanover High School Coach Richard Foy. Coach Foy remains an employee of New Hanover County Schools. His current employment status is suspension without pay effective through the end of the 2019-2020 school year. Coach Foy is in agreement with this action.”
Foy was served a criminal summons for misdemeanor assault on a female for allegedly putting his hands around the neck of a female student in the school’s gym in mid-December. He was suspended while the district conducted their investigation.
Samantha Dooies with the district attorney’s office confirmed Foy entered into a formal deferred prosecution on Feb. 12 for assault on a female.
He will serve 10 months of unsupervised probation and can have no contact with the victim. He also consented to have all law enforcement reports and evidence be placed in his personnel file permanently and waived the right to request the removal of these materials from his file.
Foy’s court date is December 16, 2020. If he adheres to the terms of probation, the case can be dismissed.
