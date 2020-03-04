New Hanover County leaders squash coronavirus rumor

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officials say a rumor claiming that a person has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in New Hanover County is false.
“New Hanover County Schools has been notified of a text message that is circulating around Williston Middle and New Hanover High School that mentions a confirmed case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) at New Hanover Regional Medical Center (NHRMC). This information is false,” stated district spokeswoman Carissa Clegg. “It is important that we avoid the spread of misinformation and false statements to prevent panic.”
New Hanover County also addressed the rumor, saying it was false and “if that changes, the public will be notified by NHC & Public Health Officials immediately.”
A Wake County resident is the first person to test positive for the virus in North Carolina, state health officials announced on Tuesday. That person is doing well and is isolated at their home.
To find out what steps New Hanover County leaders are taking to prepare for the coronavirus, click here. Additionally, more information is available at the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and NCDHHS’ website at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.