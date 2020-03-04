Man decapitated after accident at Barbour Co. chicken plant

BAKER HILL, Ala. (WTVM) - One man is dead after an accident at Keystone Foods in Barbour County.
Barbour County Coroner Sidney “Chip” Chapman Jr. has confirmed that 39-year-old Carlos Lynn was contracted by a third party company to clean the chicken processing equipment. During the process he was caught in a “pinch point."
Lynn’s cause of death was determined to be decapitation. He was pronounced dead at 5:50 p.m. on March 3.
The plant is run by Tyson Foods, who released a statement saying,
OSHA has confirmed that have opened an investigation in connection to the incident.
