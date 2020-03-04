Get ready for a bloody good time with ’Lizzie: The Musical’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nearly 130 years after an infamous crime, a rock musical retells the story of a grizzly double murder and the woman who became the prime suspect.
LIZZIE: The Musical follows the story of accused axe murderess Lizzie Borden. She was suspected of killing her stepmother and father in 1892 in Fall River, MA. Borden was acquitted of the crime.
The musical is the premiere production at the newly renovated North Front Theatre (formerly City Stage) at 21 N Front Street, which closed due to damage from Hurricane Florence in Sept. 2018.
The Panache Productions adaptation of the show runs through March 8.
The show contains strong adult subject matter and language.
Tickets are available here.
