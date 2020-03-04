First Alert Forecast: rain, heavy at times, for tonight and Thursday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday afternoon to you! Thanks for checking in. The lead actors in your First Alert Forecast continue to be a rainy midweek front and a chilly weekend high. Forecast highlights include...
- mixed Wednesday weather conditions. A good chance to review your family’s tornado safety plan as North Carolina Severe Weather Awareness Week continues! Where is your interior safe room?
- widespread gloomy clouds and dreary, chilly rain tonight into Thursday. With an inch or two of rain possible, watch for localized poor-drainage flooding and roadway ponding. Exercise caution in travel!
- sun for “spring forward” weekend. Lots of Saturday night considerations: set clocks ahead one hour, check smoke and carbon monoxide detector batteries, and cover sensitive plants for frost temperatures!
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember, you can tap into a full ten-day forecast - any time you like and for any location you choose - on your WECT Weather App!
