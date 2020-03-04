Defense contractor charged with giving up military secrets to terrorist organization

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Justice Department says a Defense Department contract linguist has been charged with giving classified information, including the names of American intelligence assets, to a Lebanese national with ties to Hezbollah.
Federal prosecutors accuse Mariam Taha Thompson, 61, of turning over information that placed in danger the lives of those intelligence assets and American military personnel.
Thompson is due in court later Wednesday. She was arrested last week on the espionage-related allegation.
Prosecutors say that during a six-week period starting in late December, when U.S. airstrikes targeted Iranian-backed forces in Iraq, Thompson repeatedly accessed dozens of files that she had no need to review.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)