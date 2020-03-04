Candidates vie to fill upcoming vacant seats on the New Hanover Co. Board of Education

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Four republicans are vying for three spots on the Republican ticket to run against three Democrats all hoping to fill three seats being vacated on the New Hanover County Board of Education this fall.
After several years marked by the Nicholas Oates, Michael Kelly and Peter Frank sex crimes scandals, three current members are not seeking re-election.
Board Chair Lisa Estep, Jeannette Nichols and David Wortman’s terms expire this year.
Republicans Pete Wildeboer, Janice Cavenaugh, Frederick Fisher, Stephanie Kraybill are running in the Republican Primary to replace them and voters are able to vote for up to three candidates.
The three winners will face Democrats Hugh McManus, Chris Meek and Stephanie Walker in November.
Cavenaugh previously served on the board for five terms before losing her re-election bid in 2018.
Wildeboer calls himself an “experienced educational leader” having served 17 years as a teacher and 11 years as a principal in southeastern N.C.
Fisher is a retired registered nurse.
Kraybill has served in local PTAs, as a substitute teacher and school volunteer.
Stefanie Adams, Nelson Beaulieu and Judy Justice are three democratic members of the board of education not up for re-election.
