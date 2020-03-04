71-year-old Brunswick Co. man accused of uploading child porn to Google

BRUNSWICK COUNT, N.C. (WECT) - A Brunswick County man is behind bars after allegedly uploading child pornography to Google.
Steven Clayton Johnson, 71, of Ash, was taken into custody Wednesday morning and charged with 21 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Arrest warrants allege that, between June 12, 2019, and Feb. 25, 2020, Johnson uploaded “material” to Google that showed an unknown naked minor “engaged in sexual activity."
Representatives from the tech company alerted Brunswick County detectives, a sheriff’s office spokeswoman confirmed.
Johnson was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $400,000 bond.
