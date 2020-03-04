Bond set at $500k for man arrested in connection to death of woman reported missing from Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Bond was set at $500,000 for a man arrested in connection to the death of a missing Charleston woman whose body was found in Spartanburg County.
Mark Dwayne Walton, 36, is charged with accessory after the fact of murder in the death of Celia Sweeney, police spokesman Charles Francis said.
A newly released affidavit states that during a welfare check on Friday, police found a significant amount of blood throughout Sweeney’s Charleston apartment and signs of a struggle.
In addition, a single gun cartridge casing was found in the living room of the apartment.
Sweeney’s body was later found in Spartanburg County on Monday along with the body of another man, who investigators believe is directly connected to Sweeney’s killing.
Sweeney’s mother was present during Wednesday’s court hearing and said that her heart is broken with an emptiness that only Celia could fill. She called for justice in her daughters case.
Sweeney was reported missing on Friday by co-workers and friends. Police performed a welfare check at her home and learned she and her vehicle was missing.
The abandoned vehicle was found on Saturday and Sweeney’s body was discovered Monday in Spartanburg County.
Spartanburg Coroner Rusty Clevenger said the cause of her death was blunt force trauma to the head and the manner of death was homicide.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.