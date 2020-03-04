Biden grabs Super Tuesday wins in Virginia, North Carolina

Joe Biden has opened Super Tuesday with victories in Virginia and North Carolina, kicking off the most pivotal night of the Democratic presidential primary race on a high note. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
March 3, 2020 at 7:49 PM EST - Updated March 3 at 7:49 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) - Joe Biden has opened Super Tuesday with victories in Virginia and North Carolina, kicking off the most pivotal night of the Democratic presidential primary race on a high note.

Bernie Sanders also grabbed an early home-state win in Vermont.

Voting was still going on Tuesday in the two biggest prizes of the night, Texas and California. Virginia was a lift for Biden after Sanders and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg heavily contested it over the past week.

A once-jumbled primary was becoming an increasingly well-defined battle between Sanders and Biden after several former rivals endorsed the former vice president on Monday. The billionaire Bloomberg is a wild card.

