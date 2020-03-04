AP calls NC governor’s primaries for Cooper, Forest

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Early results indicate Dan Forest has won the Republican nomination for governor in the North Carolina primary election and Governor Roy Cooper has won the Democratic nomination.
With 160 of the state’s 2,670 precincts reporting early Tuesday evening, Cooper had nearly 90 percent of the votes in the Democratic primary while Forest had 89 percent in the GOP race.
Cooper faced challenger Ernest Reeves in the Democratic race while Forest went up against state Rep. Holly Grange, R-New Hanover.
Holly Grange issued the following statement after the Associated Press called the race:
"Though tonight’s election didn’t go as I had hoped, I find myself with a sense of optimism for the future of North Carolina.
We ran a campaign rooted in transparent leadership, selflessness, honesty and a better future for North Carolina families. I certainly wish we could have communicated that message to more North Carolina voters, but I saw those ideals embraced by the thousands of people I met with in every corner of our incredible state. To those who welcomed an open conversation about the future of our state, I say thank you.
I grew up in a military family, before becoming a soldier and a military spouse. I’ve moved a lot in service to my country and I’ve always worked to make every community I lived in better than how I left it. It’s why I ran for state representative and it’s why I ran for governor. My campaign may have ended tonight, but that mission has not.
I want to thank my husband Dave, my sons and all our family, friends, volunteers and supporters. I am forever grateful knowing they have my back every single day.
2020 is a critical election. I am committed to re-electing President Trump, defeating Roy Cooper and electing Republicans up and down the ballot in November."
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.